Hailing India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant as 'talented', out-of-favour Suresh Raina during an Instagram live session for Chennai Super Kings said he needs guidance to progress to the next level.

Raina cited Yuvraj Singh's example and revealed how the latter helped him during his early days.

"Rishabh Pant is very talented. Someone has to step up and guide him. When I used to play, Yuvi (Yuvraj Singh) paa used to tell me you make mistakes and we will guide you. So Rishabh should be backed," Raina said.

Dismissing claims that Pant is a fluke player, Raina said if that was the case he would not have got four overseas centuries.

“He has hundreds abroad and he is not a fluke player. Somewhere I think he is not getting confidence..he is missing something,” he further added.

The young wicketkeeper has so far played 13 Tests, 16 ODIs and 38 T20Is for India, amassing 814, 374 and 410 runs in the three formats respectively.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the lockdown due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak, Raina has made a generous contribution to the COVID-19 relief funds. Raina donated Rs 52 lakh for the welfare of the citizens apart from spreading awareness of staying indoors among the citizens.

In India, the number of coronavirus positive cases has gone past the 11,000-mark as PM Narendra Modi has extended the lockdown to May 3.