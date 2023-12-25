Home

Rishabh Pant Joins MS Dhoni And Family To Celebrate Christmas 2023

Rishabh Pant joined MS Dhoni and his family to celebrate Christmas 2023. Soon both cricketers will be seen on the cricketing field during IPL 2024.

MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant (credit: Twitter)

New Delhi: The bond between MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant is taking the internet by storm. After being spotted playing Tennis together, the wicket-keeping duo took over the social media space as they celebrated Christmas 2023 together. Pant joined Dhoni and his family in the Christmas celebration.

The picture of Rishabh Pant with Dhoni, Sakshi, and their daughter Ziva along with other family and friends was posted from the official Instagram handle of Ziva Dhoni. The post is now going viral all across the social space.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZIVA SINGH DHONI (@ziva_singh_dhoni)

Recently, Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan has confirmed that the CSK captain MS Dhoni is ready to resume training in the next few weeks ahead of the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

“He is doing well now. He has started his rehab and is working in the gym. And, probably in another ten days, he will also start working in the nets,” he said at the sidelines of the launch of the Junior Super Kings inter-school tournament.

“With the season set to start around March 22, we are planning for a camp in Chennai by the first week of March,” Viswanathan added. He was also asked whether the franchise got their preferred picks during the recently concluded IPL 2024 auction.

“We pretty much got all our targets. We were planning for Daryl Mitchell. We thought Mustafizur Rahman would be a good bet at our Chepauk wicket, with the big side boundaries. These were our thoughts, but we were not sure whether we would be able to get them.

“Luckily, it was a good auction for us this time,” Viswanathan said. He also stated why they spent Rs 8.4 crore for uncapped batter Sameer Rizvi. “Sameer Rizvi was a targeted player for many of the franchises. We were probably a bit lucky in getting him. If you look at it, we were trying to get a replacement for Ambati Rayudu. According to us, we didn’t have enough players with that kind of experience to bid for any of them. So, we thought it was better to go in for a youngster who has the promise.”

“I am not saying this just because we have picked him, he will be the next best. But the opportunity is there for that. Last year, we got Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu and Rajvardhan Hangargekar. So, we are also trying to build the team for the future, which will help us in the longer run,” he concluded.

