Rishabh Pant was once again having some fun in the middle with the gloves on in Chennai on Saturday as the tourists dominated proceedings. The chatter, the banter, and the hilarious sledging continued on the second day of the first Test against England. Among many moments, there was this one incident that will certainly bring a smile to your face.

The incident took place in the 157th over of the England first essay when Ashwin missed a return ball of his own bowling and conceded an extra run. It was an easy stop, but Ashwin made a mess of it. Rishabh Pant – who was behind the stumps – started laughing and it was heard on the stump mic.

Here is the video:

Pant has been entertaining not just fans, but the commentators as well.

The India wicketkeeper would be expected to continue his good form with the bat. He played a crucial role a couple of weeks back to help India breach fortress Gabba. He remained 89* and carried his bat through as India gunned down a mammoth 328 runs to retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy.