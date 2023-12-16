Rishabh Pant Likely To Be Match Fit During India vs England Test Series At Home | REPORTS

Home

The Delhi Capitals have retained Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, and Mitchell Marsh, among others, on the IPL 2024 retention day.

New Delhi: India’s wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant is expected to be match-fit during the home test series against Ben Stokes-led England, which is going to be played from January 25 to March 11 in 2024, but his return is likely to be during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, the Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI) is looking for long-term goals, according to a report.

According to a report by News18, the National Cricket Academy (NCA) is very happy with the team’s progress, and they feel that there is a chance that the young Delhi Capitals (DC) player might become a match-fit during the IND vs. ENG test series. However, if it happens, it will be a big positive for the Indian side. But BCCI and NCA might use Pant in the longest format just after his recovery.

Right after his car accident and since starting a long rehabilitation at the NCA, BCCI secretary Jay Shah has been very active regarding Pant’s fitness and is handling the situation very delicately.

After the accident, Jay Shah was informed of the extent of the Indian wicketkeeper’s injuries, and after this, he immediately arranged for an air ambulance from Dehradun to Mumbai, where Pant underwent further treatment and surgery at the Kokilaben Dhirubai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute.

“Pant’s recovery has been on point, in fact better than expected. The concern was how the knee and ankle would react after the injury. Especially the knee after ligament tears and surgeries. Both ankle and knee engagement has been on point and that was a big positive considering they are going to bear a lot of load during wicketkeeping. The load on the body will be gradually increased now and running at 100% intensity is likely to begin from next week,” says a source close to developments.

Rishabh Pant is expected to be match fit during England Test series but his return is likely to be during IPL as BCCI is looking for long term goal. [News18] pic.twitter.com/yLTiIVQ2yK — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 16, 2023

“As I said, running – ground and on the treadmill – has begun but it’s not high intensity yet. Say 80-90% but not full intensity yet. There are sessions on the spin bike too but right now it’s more about getting the body ready for those pressure tests – high intensity training and match simulations. So lifting and muscle work has also begun to add strength. He has started compound exercises, the ones which work on multiple muscle groups at the same time, and lot of attention is being paid to lower-body strength and conditioning,” informs a well-placed source.

Ahead of the upcoming season of the IPL 2024, there were reports that Rishabh Pant was all set to feature for his side as an impact player. The Delhi Capitals have retained Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, and Mitchell Marsh, among others, on the IPL 2024 retention day.

“Don’t be surprised if Pant becomes ready around the England Tests. But even if he does, the NCA is likely to use the shortest format to ease him back into action. Just like they did with Bumrah who first played T20Is vs Ireland before playing the 50-over format. The manner in which both NCA and BCCI handled Pandya and Bumrah, similar approach will be followed with Pant. The bigger picture and complete fitness of Pant is important. So IPL looks like a viable option for now,” adds the source.

