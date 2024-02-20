Home

Rishabh Pant Makes Cricket Comeback In Alur, Set To Lead Delhi Capitals In IPL 2024: Report

Rishabh Pant has been under rehabilitation for the past six months at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Rishabh Pant has been at the NCA as a part of his rehabilitation process for more than past six months.

New Delhi: Rishabh Pant is set to return to competitive cricket in the upcoming Indian Premier League for Delhi Capitals as a pure batter, according to reports. If fit to play, Pant will lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024. Based on a Cricbuzz report, Pant recently played a match in Alur, Bengaluru in a practice game. It was Pant’s first cricket match since his near-fatal accident on December 30, 2022.

Following the accident, Pant underwent several ligament surgeries on his right knee before starting his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. The report also states that there is no hindrance to Pant’s mobility and he can bat and run with the same agility like the way he used to do before the accident. The Delhi-lad was in London last month for treatment, totally arranged by BCCI.

