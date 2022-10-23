Melbourne: Hours ahead of the much-awaited India-Pakistan T20 World Cup game, speculations over the respective playing XIs have been massive. Amid all speculations, former India cricketer, Irfan Pathan has picked his playing XI for the big game. The playing XI Irfan has picked is on predicted lines. But what was surprising was Irfan wanted Deepak Hooda as the sixth bowler on the side. As per whispers, that does not seem to be happening.Also Read - Highlights SL vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2022, Score: Kusal Mendis Leads Sri Lanka To A Thumping Win Over Ireland

As expected, Irfan has picked captain Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul as the openers with Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav playing at No 3 and 4. At No. 5, he has allrounder Hardik Pandya, which also is on the expected lines. Also Read - LIVE | India vs Pakistan Updates, T20 WC 2022: Toss Coming up SHORTLY

1) Rohit 2) Rahul 3) Virat 4) Sky 5) Hardik 6) DK 7) Akshar 8) Bhuvi 9) Shami 10) Arshdeep 11) Chahal. I will be tempted to play Hooda as 6th bowler whenever I can get a chance. What’s your 11 ? #INDvPAK — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 23, 2022

Also Read - India Vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2022: THIS Is What Gautam Gambhir Said About Blockbuster Clash

Fans of team India want to erase the memory of the crushing defeat by 10 wickets in last year’s T20 World Cup held in Dubai. The India-Pakistan match is always a big-ticket clash. The World Cup stage just takes it to another level. Though these two Asian teams faced each other in the recently concluded Asia Cup which both teams won one and lost one, India-Pakistan matches are rare and usually only found in global tournaments.

Rain Threat

The only reason why today’s match may end up as a dud is if it starts raining. The probability of rain is quite high though it’s not raining currently at The Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia. It will still be very much a cat-and-mouse game in Melbourne when it comes to weather. Melbourne is notoriously famous for its changing weather.