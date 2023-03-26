'Pant Must Take His Time To Heal Properly', Says Delhi Capitals Director Of Cricket Ganguly

Home

The Delhi Capitals will take on Lucknow Super Giants in their first game of IPL 2023 on Saturday, 01 April 2023.

New Delhi: The Delhi Capitals Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly has been keenly observing all the players during the pre-season camp at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi in the lead-up to the TATA IPL 2023.

Speaking about the season, the former India Captain said, “It’s been great to work with the boys and I am looking forward to the season starting. Net practice is good, but we want to get into match mode. And Ricky has been fantastic. He brings a lot of intensity during training.”

Ganguly also said that the Delhi Capitals will definitely miss Rishabh Pant, “I am sure that the national team is missing him as well. He’s young and he has got a lot of time left in his career. He’s a special player and he must take his time to heal properly. We wish him all the best and I’ll meet him as well.”

When asked about Delhi Capitals’ Captain for IPL 2023, Ganguly said, “David Warner is looking forward to leading the side. He’s always up for the challenge and he’s a great player. He has got a lot of runs and experience under his belt.”

