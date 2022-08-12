Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on named cricketer Rishabh Pant as the brand ambassador of the state.Also Read - Urvashi Rautela vs Rishabh Pant: Actress Calls Cricketer ‘Chotu Bhaiya’ After His 'Peecha Chhor De' Jibe

The wicketkeeper-batter was born in Roorkee in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district. Naming Pant as the state's brand ambassador at Uttarakhand Sadan in Delhi, Dhami said his achievements in the world of cricket due to his strong willpower despite coming from a very ordinary background can be a source of inspiration for everyone.

"He has carved a niche for himself in the world of cricket. He has done both his state and the country proud. Honouring him as the brand ambassador will inspire young people in the field of sports to carve an identity of their own," Dhami said.

Rishabh Pant tweeted:

Thank you @pushkardhami ji for giving me this opportunity, It is no doubt a great feeling and also a huge responsibility. My message to all the young folks is that, you can achieve anything you want as long as you believe in yourself and set your mind to it and work hard. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/GTfP3ArORK — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) August 11, 2022

