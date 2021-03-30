Rishabh Pant has been named the captain of Delhi Capitals for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League on Tuesday after Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out for the season with a shoulder injury. Saying that it is like a dream come true, Pant promised he would give his absolute best. Also Read - Virat Kohli to Join RCB on April 1 For IPL 2021, Training Camp Starts

On his new role, Rishabh Pant said, "Delhi is where I grew up, and where my IPL journey began six years ago. To lead this team one day is a dream I've always harboured. And today, as that dream comes true, I feel humbled. I am truly grateful, especially to our team owners, who considered me capable enough for this role. With an amazing coaching staff, and a plethora of accomplished seniors around me, I can't wait to give my absolute best for Delhi Capitals."