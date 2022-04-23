Mumbai: Rishabh Pant and company had a match to forget at the Wankhede stadium against the Rajasthan Royals as Delhi were edged out in a thriller by 15 runs, on Friday. The 24-year old stood his ground for calling back his batters after the umpires did not check for a possible waist-high delivery in the dramatic final over of their IPL match against Rajathan Royals, saying he thought it was no-ball and the third umpire should have intervened.Also Read - IPL 2022: RR's Yuzvendra Chahal and DC's Kuldeep Yadav Banter Almost Got Missed Amidst Rishabh Pant No Ball Controversy | Watch Video

Even the crowds at the stadium were not pleased with the way things happened at the ground. Pant sent Assistant coach Pravin Amre in middle of the ground to inform the umpires about checking the no ball. However, umpires sticked to their decision of not referring the delivery. In a video which went viral last night, crowd can be seen chanting cheater! cheater! as Pant expressed his dissent in front of the umpires after the match.

Watch video here:

Delhi came close in the chase as thanks to superb innings by David Warner (28), Prithvi Shaw (37), skipper Rishabh Pant (44) and an unbeaten 15-ball 36 by Rovman Powell to come close to the target but in the end, they fell short narrowly.

Powell raised hopes for a sensational victory by hitting three sixes off the first three deliveries of the final over but he could not complete the chase of 36 off six deliveries as Delhi lost the match.