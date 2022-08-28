Dubai: There was a surprise for all at the toss when India captain Rohit Sharma said that Rishabh Pant is not featuring in the Asia Cup game against Pakistan on Sunday in Dubai. On social space, it was strange to see actress Urvashi Rautela trend after the Indian playing XI was out. Recently, Urvashi courted controversy after she mentioned a certain ‘RP’ being fond of her.Also Read - Asia Cup 2022: India Win Toss, Elect To Bowl First Against Pakistan

Urvashi Rautela just bought a champagne bottle. #pant — Suyog ❁ (@SuyogD3479) August 28, 2022

Urvashi Rautela ki Dubai Walo se Bhot jaan pahchan hai thatsy Rishabh not playing today😂😂😂..#RishabhPant #AsiaCup2022 #Pakistan #INDvPAK — Mother india (ੴ) 🇮🇳 (@banarasi_pan97) August 28, 2022

Pant is dropped from squad.

Urvashi rautela: pic.twitter.com/G6niBAUotL — SurCastic (@surbhi_1312) August 28, 2022

It was a surprise because Pant was considered to be the first-choice wicketkeeper and there were question marks over Dinesh Karthik’s chances.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

LIVE IND vs PAK, Asia Cup: Pakistan (Playing XI): Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani