Rishabh Pant Not Ready To Play Competitive Cricket At The Moment: India Captain Rohit Sharma

Rishabh Pant, who suffered a horrific car accident last December, picked up the bat for the first time in eight months during a local cricket match.

New Delhi: Rishabh Pant picked up the bat for the first time in eight months after a horrific car accident that nearly ended his cricketing career. The India wicketkeeper played a local match and was seen hitting sixes, sparking speculation about whether the southpaw can be seen in India colours anytime soon.

India captain Rohit Sharma put an end to all the discussions on Pant stating the hard-hitting batter isn’t ready to play competitive cricket. “Unfortunately, Rishabh is not fit yet. According to today’s fitness report, Rishabh Pant is not ready for Asia Cup 2023 selection,” said Rohit on Monday in the city.

Rohit along with BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar announced the 17-member India squad for the Asia Cup to be played in Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30. India start their campaign against Pakistan on September 2 in Kandy.

