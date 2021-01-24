Without revealing many details about his preparations for the England series, India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant said that he is hungry to cash in on every opportunity that is presented to him. Pant revealed this while speaking to TOI. Also Read - Rishabh Pant Reveals Plan With Washington Sundar in Last Hour of Brisbane Test

"I cannot afford to think about all that. I know I am improving and putting and putting a lot of work into all aspects of my cricket," he said when asked about him being looked at as an overseas specialist batsman.

"I am hungry to cash in on whatever opportunity I get. Even if you do not get much time to work on your skills in between series, you try to be there mentally and in good space, keep working on your fitness," he added.

He also revealed what is the toughest thing to do for a cricketer. According to Pant, it is trying not to overthink.

“Toughest thing is not to overthink. You know you should not be thinking too much, but you get conscious of it. Even when things go your way, it is nice to look back, but you cannot get caught up in that,” he said.

Meanwhile, Pant was the star for India at Gabba as he played a match-winning knock to take his side over the line in a 328-chase.

Initially, Pant did not feature in the first Test at Adelaide but was drafted in the XI after Wriddhiman Saha failed to perform. Since Pant was included in the side, things looked up as India did not lose again.

Pant was named the man of the match at Gabba where his brilliant show with the bat helped India beat Australia in a thrilling match by three wickets.