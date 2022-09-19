Mohali: With the T20 World Cup in a little over a month, Team India still has issues with team selection, thanks to their problem of plenty. One of the biggest selection worries would be over who plays in the XI – Rishabh Pant or Dinesh Karthik. Former India opener Sunil Gavaskar has now answered the question. As per Gavaskar, to win big rewards one needs to take big risks. Gavaskar suggests that the team should play both Pant and Karthik in Australia.Also Read - India's Predicted Playing XI For 1st T20I vs Australia, Mohali: Virat Kohli at No. 3; Toss-up Between Rishabh Pant-Dinesh Karthik

"I would play both Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik. At No.5, Rishabh Pant, No.6 Hardik Pandya or the vice-versa, and I'll play Dinesh Karthik at No.7. I would give with Hardik and four other options as bowlers. If you do not take risk, how will you win? You need to take risk in all departments then only you can get rewards," he said on Sports Tak.

With both the wicketkeepers in the mix for the Australia T20Is at home, it would be interesting to see who plays and who misses out or both features. Pant and Karthik are good risk-taking cricketers and players you would need in the shortest format of the game.

Meanwhile, captain Rohit Sharma confirmed that KL Rahul would be opening with him and Virat Kohli will be looked at as the backup opening option.

“For us, we understand the quality of all our players and what they bring for us. But yeah, it is an option (Virat Kohli opening) for us, we will always keep that in mind. Since we have not taken a third opener, he opens for his franchise in the IPL and he has done really well, so it is a definite option for us,” he said during a PC on Sunday.