Bengaluru: With a few months left to go for the much-awaited T20 World Cup in Australia, most teams have started the process of tentatively finalising their squads amid massive speculations. With there is much talk in India about who will make the T20 World Cup squad, former India cricketer Irfan Pathan has picked his ideal XI for the marquee event and in the process answered many doubts of the fans.

While there is much speculation over who would don the gloves in the tournament after Dinesh Karthik has made a roaring comeback to international cricket, some feel Rishabh Pant is still India's No. 1. But Pathan thinks otherwise and hence he did not pick Pant in his XI. Instead, he backed the veteran, Karthik.

Most of the XI is on predicted lines as KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma would be opening as per Pathan. The ex-pacer had Virat Kohli at No. 3 despite his form. Pathan had Suryakumar Yadav at No 4 which means Shreyas Iyer misses out. Hardik, who recently showed good form with the bat, has been slotted in at No 5 while he is followed by Karthik.

Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are the three pacers. Pathan picked Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravindra Jadeja as the spinners.

Here is Irfan Pathan’s India XI for 2022 T20 World Cup: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit

It has to be noted that Ishan Kishan, Deepak Chahar and a few other big names have missed being part of Pathan’s XI.