Mohali: As India gets ready to host Australia in the T20I opener in Mohali on Tuesday, there are still a few selection worries that linger. One of them is the wicketkeeper's slot. There is Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik. Now, who makes the playing XI, or do both of them make the cut remains to be seen. On the eve of the Australia game, KL Rahul weighed in on the debate and said that such decisions are not easy and it will depend on the surface and the opposition.

"It really depends on what kind of combination we want to go with. It will always depend on firstly the surface that we're going to play on. Secondly, the teams that we're playing against. And yeah, these decisions are not easy," he said at the pre-match presser.

Rahul further stated that both Pant and Karthik have different roles in the team. "Obviously, both of them are really high-quality players and they have been playing really well. Both of them to me do different roles. So for us as a team, and for the captain and coach, obviously at the leadership group, is to see what role we need on that particular day."