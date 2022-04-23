DC vs RR – Pant IPL 2022 Controversy: While many would think Rishabh Pant got away with it after breaching the IPL’s code of conduct but he still has to pay a price for his off-field antics of questioning the on-field umpires and asking his two batters – Rovman Powell and Kuldeep Yadav – to walk off the field. While Pant was fined 100 per cent of his match fees, Shardul Thakur was penalised 50 per cent of his match fees as well.Also Read - KKR vs GT & RCB vs SRH Live Streaming IPL 2022: When And Where to Watch

Delhi Capitals’ Assistant Coach, Pravin Amre, however, face a one-match ban and was slapped with a fine of 100 per cent of his match fee. All the players concerned have accepted the sanction. Also Read - IPL 2022: Mike Hesson Wary of SRH Skipper Kane Williamson's 'Methodical Ways' Ahead of Clash

“Mr Pant admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.7 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction. Shardul Thakur from Delhi Capitals has been fined 50 per cent of his match fee for breaching the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Mr Thakur admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.8 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction,” according a statement released by IPL. Also Read - IPL 2022: Angry Rishabh Pant Needs To Learn A Few Things About The Game

“Pravin Amre, Assistant Coach, Delhi Capitals has been fined 100 per cent of his match-fee for breaching the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. He will also face a one-match ban for the offence. Mr Amre admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction,” the statement further read.