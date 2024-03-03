Home

Rishabh Pant Plays Marbles With Local Kids Ahead Of IPL 2024 – WATCH Viral Video

Rishabh Pant was seen playing marbles with little kids ahead of his return in IPL 2024.

New Delhi: Rishabh Pant is working towards making his much-awaited comeback to competitive cricket after the unfortunate car accident with the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League 2024. Ahead of the IPL 2024, the Delhi Capitals captain was seen playing marbles with some young fans.

The wicket-keeper batter posted a clip of him playing with kids on his Instagram story. In the video, you can see Pant is trying to pull off a disguise by covering his face with a handkerchief. The video is now going viral all across the social space.

n what would come as good news for Indian cricket enthusiasts, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is set to be declared fully fit to return to action, former India captain and Delhi Capitals’ Director of Cricket, Sourav Ganguly said on Saturday.

Ganguly revealed the latest update on Pant, who led the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) before he suffered a horrific accident on December 31, 2022, and has not played international cricket since then, in an interview with a national daily.

“He has done everything to get fit and that’s the reason NCA will clear him,” said Ganguly. Delhi Capitals is yet to decide whether Rishabh Pant or someone else will captain the side in IPL 2024 beginning on March 22.

Ganguly said they will wait for Pant to get fitness clearance from NCA on March 5 before taking a call on captaincy.

“Let Rishabh get cleared on March 5 only then we’ll talk about captaincy backups. We are taking a cautious approach with him because he has a very long career ahead of him. We don’t want to push him in excitement. We will see how Rishabh reacts. He will be joining the camp once NCA gives him the clearance. We will see match by match. We can’t predict,” said Ganguly on the issue of captaincy.

Pant has undergone multiple surgeries and extensive rehab to reach a stage where he is hoping to return to action soon.

