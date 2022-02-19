Kolkata: It is no secret that Rishabh Pant is a big admirer of ex-India captain MS Dhoni and considers the CSK skipper to be his idol. Time and again, Dhoni has been spotted passing advice to Pant. Today, Pant is one of the biggest threats to bowlers around the world. Pant intimidates oppositions like Dhoni used to in the early part of his career.Also Read - Virat Kohli's Cheeky Response as Kieron Pollard Attempts to Outsmart Rohit Sharma During 2nd T20I Goes Viral | WATCH

On Friday during the second T20I against West Indies in Kolkata, Pant played a helicopter shot that went over the ropes. That shot reminded fans of Dhoni as it is his signature shot. Also Read - IPL 2022 - Rishabh Pant Reacts on Delhi Capitals' New Recruit Rovman Powell After His Heroics in 2nd T20I Between India-West Indies

Here is the video: Also Read - Rohit Sharma After 2nd T20I vs West Indies: Virat Kohli's Innings Important, Venkatesh Iyer Has Progressed

Here is how fans reacted to it:

What a Six! Pant’s version of the helicopter 🚁 shot 🤩 Reflections of Dhoni in that hit 🇮🇳 #INDvWI #IndvsWI — Arjan’s Cricket Reviews (@itsamarpreet) February 18, 2022