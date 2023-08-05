Home

Sports

Rishabh Pant Practices In Full Swing At NCA, Faces 140 Kmph Deliveries During Net Sessions: Report

Rishabh Pant Practices In Full Swing At NCA, Faces 140 Kmph Deliveries During Net Sessions: Report

On 30th December last year, Pant met with a car accident while travelling from Delhi to hometown Roorkee. He suffered quite a number of injuries on his body and even minor suffered burns.

Rishabh Pant Practices In Full Swing At NCA, Faces 140 Kmph Deliveries During Net Sessions: Report. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Indian wicket-keeper batter, Rishabh Pant is giving his all at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and have even resumed batting to get fit in time for national team selection after surviving a fatal car accident back in December 2022.

Trending Now

On 30th December last year, Pant met with a car accident while travelling from Delhi to hometown Roorkee. He suffered quite a number of injuries on his body and even suffered minor burns.

As per a report by Revsports, Pant is currently facing 140 kmph deliveries and a lot of time has now been invested on his batting apart from the physical exercises.

Pant is making fine recovery, he has started facing balls excess of 140 kmph – he is keeping well as well & next target will be to focus on larger & quicker body movements which will be aimed to achieve in the next couple of months. [RevSportz] pic.twitter.com/nPAxkp8vjH — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 4, 2023

In the last few months, he has shown considerable signs of improvement and have also given up his crutches and have dedicated his entire time to recover.

Quite obviously he missed the India-Bangladesh ODI series, India-Sri Lanka home series, India-Australia home series, the Indian Premier League (IPL) in April-May followed by the World Test Championship Final (WTC) and also the ongoing India-West Indies series.

It is highly unlikely that he will be fit in time for the ICC World Cup 2023, which will later take place in India. Before that he will also miss out an opportunity to play the Asia Cup 2023, which will be co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES