Chief of the national selection committee MSK Prasad feels Rishabh Pant, who has been completely out of touch is trying to prove himself as the apt successor to MS Dhoni which he shouldn’t be doing. Prasad reckons Pant should rather back his “unbelievable talent” to bounce back.

Pant’s erratic form has led many to question his place in the limited-overs squad specially after his ouster following the return of Wriddhiman Saha back in the Test team.

With plenty of scrutiny on Pant, the team management and selectors continue to back him. Rohit Sharma even urged his critics to leave him alone and let him play with freedom while the legendary Sunil Gavaskar says pressure is bound to be there when one is playing for India.

“I agree with the both the versions of Rohit and Sunny sir. Rishabh is going through a bit of rough period. He needs a couple of good knocks that can bring him back to his best. I had a discussion with the team management on this and they said that they are seriously working on him to bring him back to his best,” Prasad told PTI in an interview on Wednesday.

“With regard to the point raised regarding pressure, Rishabh should definitely realise that pressure is part of this game at this level and the one who comes out of this pressure is a true champion. He has live examples in front of him in Virat and Rohit.”

Prasad, who is nearing the end of his tenure, said Pant should never try to fill Dhoni’s big boots.

“Rishabh should also realise that he has his own identity and he should never compare himself with MSD which I feel is working on his mind. MSD has built his career and image playing for over a decade and half. His confidence stems from his stellar performances both at domestic and International levels.

“Suddenly when one starts comparing himself with that legend, then subconsciously you are putting enormous pressure on yourself. Personally I feel Rishabh is an unbelievable talent and he should believe and back his abilities and instincts rather than stepping into someone else’s shoes,” added the 44-year-old former India wicketkeeper-batsman who played six Tests and 17 ODIs.