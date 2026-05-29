Rishabh Pant QUITS Lucknow Super Giants captaincy after disastrous IPL 2026 season

Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants had finished in 10th place in the IPL 2026 season after losing 10 out of 14 matches.

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Rishabh Pant has decided to step down as LSG captain. (Photo: IANS)

Team India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has announced his decision to step down from captaincy of Sanjiv Goenka’s Lucknow Super Giants team after a disastrous IPL 2026 season. Pant’s LSG finished in 10th and last place on the Points Table after losing 10 out of 14 matches in the league. LSG announced Pant’s decision on a social media post on Friday.

Pant, who is currently the most expensive player in the IPL 2026 season with a salary of Rs 27 crore, has stepped down as LSG skipper after a couple of season. The Delhi wicketkeeper had replaced KL Rahul as captain in the IPL 2025 season.

“Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) wish to formally announce that Rishabh Pant has requested to be relieved of his captaincy duties with the franchise, and the franchisee has accepted his request with immediate effect,” a statement by LSG read on Friday.

LSG Director of Cricket Tom Moody announced that Pant had approached team with the request to relinquish captaincy after the IPL 2026 season. “Rishabh approached the franchisee with this request and we have respectfully accepted it. These decisions are never easy. We are grateful for everything Rishabh has brought to this dressing room as captain. Our focus now is on the collective – rebuilding and restructuring to reach the best standards,” Moody said in a statement.

Pant only scored 312 runs in 14 matches in the IPL 2026 season at an average 28.36 with a strike-rate of 138.05 in the IPL 2026 season with only one fifty. It was marginally better than his IPL 2025 season, where he had scored 269 runs in 14 matches at an average of 24.45 with 1 century and 1 fifty to his name.

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The Delhi wicketkeeper had led LSG in 28 matches since 2025 and won only 10 matches and lost 17 and tied one. He had marginally better record as Delhi Capitals captain, where he won 23 out of 43 matches, lost 19 and tied one match.

His winning percentage as LSG skipper was only 35.71 percent while for Capitals it was around 53.48 per cent. Sanjiv Goenka’s LSG have failed to reach the Playoffs stages in the last 3 season after qualifying for back-to-back Playoffs in 2022 and 2023 under the captaincy of KL Rahul.

Overall, Pant has scored 3865 runs in 139 matches in IPL with an average of 33.6 at a strike-rate of 146.79 with 2 centuries and 20 fifties to his name.