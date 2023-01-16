Home

Rishabh Pant Reacts After His Car Accident | See Tweet

New Delhi: Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant gives his injury update on twitter. Pant met with a Brutal accident on December 29, 2022, while going back home from New Delhi and the batter was admitted in

I am humbled and grateful for all the support and good wishes. I am glad to let you know that my surgery was a success. The road to recovery has begun and I am ready for the challenges ahead.

Thank you to the @BCCI , @JayShah & government authorities for their incredible support. — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) January 16, 2023