Top Recommended Stories
Rishabh Pant Reacts After His Car Accident | See Tweet
Rishabh Pant Reacts After His Car Accident | See Tweet
New Delhi: Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant gives his injury update on twitter. Pant met with a Brutal accident on December 29, 2022, while going back home from New Delhi and the batter was admitted in
Also Read:
I am humbled and grateful for all the support and good wishes. I am glad to let you know that my surgery was a success. The road to recovery has begun and I am ready for the challenges ahead.
Thank you to the @BCCI , @JayShah & government authorities for their incredible support.
— Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) January 16, 2023
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.