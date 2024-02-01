Home

Sports

Rishabh Pant Recalls First Moments After Life-Threatening Car Accident, Reveals ‘Feared Leg Amputation’

Rishabh Pant Recalls First Moments After Life-Threatening Car Accident, Reveals ‘Feared Leg Amputation’

Since his accident on December 30, 2022, Rishabh Pant is yet to get back on the field and is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Rishabh Pant was seen at India's training session in Bengaluru last month. (Image: BCCI)

New Delhi: Rishabh Pant feared of amputation of his right leg as the India wicketkeeper recalled the horrific car accident on December 30 in 2022. Pant, who had just returned after playing in India’s second Test win over Bangladesh, was driving from Delhi to his hometown Roorkee to see his family when his car hit the divider.

Trending Now

Recounting his first moments in a documentary ‘Believe: To Death & Back’, Pant stated he felt excruciating pain as his right knee turned 180 degrees to the right as he laid face down. “If there was any nerve damage, there was a possibility of amputation. That is when I felt scared,” said Pant.

You may like to read

“I had taken an SUV, but what I was seeing was a sedan,” he quipped as he remembered his mangled vehicle. There was someone around so I asked if he could help getting the leg back in the position. He helped the knee get back in place.”

With the accident happening in the wee hours, there weren’t much people on road. But by God’s grace, two persons named Rajat Kumar and Nishu Kumar were at the right place and at the right time and took the India cricketer to the hospital. They duo were able to pull Pant out of the mangled car in time before it went up to flames.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.