Rishabh Pant Return to India Squad For 2024 T20 World Cup? Sunil Gavaskar Backs Injured Star

Ind vs SA: Irrespective of he scores one run or no runs, Gavaskar feels Pant should be the first choice.

Sunil Gavaskar on Rishabh Pant. (Image: Twitter)

Gqeberha: With a few months left for the start of the T20 World Cup, there are spots up for grabs. And one of the spots has to be the wicketkeeper’s slot. For that slot, there are players like Ishan Kishan, Jitesh Sharma in the fray with Rishabh Pant recovering from his injury. During the second T20I yesterday versus South Africa, former India opener Sunil Gavaskar backed Pant to make a comeback to the Indian squad for the marquee event. Irrespective of he scores one run or no runs, Gavaskar feels Pant should be the first choice.

“Yeah, he (Pant) walks back into the team. He’s an impact player. He shows his fitness in the IPL. Four months to go for the IPL. He plays the IPL. Whatever he does at the IPL. If he plays the whole IPL without any injury setback, then he walks into the team. Whether he scores one run or no runs at all in the IPL. I think he is a game-changer. He would be one of the first couple of picks if I was a selector,” Gavaskar said.

Pant has been out of cricketing action following his horrific car accident. He even missed out on the IPL 2023 edition and star Aussie opener David Warner led the Delhi-based franchise in the cash-rich league.

As per a report from Sports Tak, Pant will be present at the auction table with the Delhi Capitals officials and will be part of the bidding wars. Fans are extremely thrilled for the return of the flamboyant cricketer and his presence at the auction table will only make things more interesting.

Rishabh Pant is all set to return to action and will be leading the Delhi Capitals side in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, says a report.

The Delhi Capitals management officials have stated that Pant, currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, is expected to regain fitness by the end of February.

His active participation in IPL games will be contingent upon the clearance from the NCA managers.

