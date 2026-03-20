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Rishabh Pant reveals game plan for Lucknow Super Giants ahead of IPL 2026, credits THIS Team India coach with…

Rishabh Pant reveals game plan for Lucknow Super Giants ahead of IPL 2026, credits THIS Team India coach with…

Rishabh Pant's Lucknow Super Giants, who failed to qualify for the Playoffs in the last couple of seasons, have made a few changes to their coaching staff.

Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant. (Source: X)

IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant is currently the most expensive player in the Indian Premier League with a salary of Rs 27 crore per season with Lucknow Super Giants. But with the huge price tag comes the massive responsibility of turning around the fortunes of Sanjiv Goenka’s LSG team.

LSG have failed to reach the Playoffs stages in the last couple of seasons and Pant will be desperate to turn this record around. Sanjiv Goenka-owned team have made a few changes in the build-up to the IPL 2026 and one of them is recruiting former India bowling coach Bharat Arun to replace mentor Zaheer Khan.

Bharat Arun was credited with building a formidable pacer bowling line of Team India which included the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami and Mohammed Siraj. Arun will be looking to replicate that success with the LSG team as well.

Captain Rishabh Pant was excited about Arun’s addition and called him one of the ‘best bowling coaches’. “The camp with the fast bowlers has been fantastic. Bharat Arun sir has come on board, and since he arrived, he has been adding a lot of value. We’ve had a lot of conversations, about what I want from the bowlers and what he thinks he can add. The energy is pure. He is one of the best bowling coaches, and I have that trust, having worked with him when he was with the Indian cricket team. He brings that experience,” Pant said on JioStar’s ‘IPL Today Live’ program.

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“The bowlers trust him and open up to him, which is exactly what you want from a bowling coach, adding value to the system. When we look back at last season, we felt we needed to add more to our bowling. He is definitely someone who can contribute a lot in that area, and I am really happy to have him,” Pant added.

Shami has joined the LSG team ahead of IPL 2026 at a salary of Rs 10 crore while the Lucknow team had retained the tearaway Mayank Yadav for Rs 11 crore, even though he missed the entire IPL 2025 season due to injury.

Apart from them, they also have the likes of Mohsin Khan, Anrich Nortje and Arjun Tendulkar in the pace bowling department which is being honed by Bharat Arun.

Pant denied the fact that he is the most fun-loving person going around in the dressing rooms of various IPL teams. “I think everyone is fun-loving these days because the environment is already so stressful. Everyone wants to enjoy each other’s company, you can feel that emotion, the love, the enjoyment. If you carry too much stress and don’t enjoy yourself, sometimes you won’t be able to give your best. You don’t want to treat it as work. I say this a lot, as kids, why did we play cricket?

“Yes, there is a lot at stake, a lot to lose, and the stakes will keep getting higher, but you shouldn’t stop enjoying the game and having fun. I think that is something that seems to be missing these days, and if players bring that back, they will be a lot happier,” Pant added.

Pant only managed to score 269 runs in 14 matches at a strike-rate of 133.16 with 1 century and 1 fifty. LSG skipper will be hoping for a turnaround in his batting form as well.

“I think I am in a good space, physically and mentally. I like to work on myself every day, and I enjoy that, because you have to spend time with yourself to keep improving. As long as you are playing cricket, that matters. All the seniors I speak to tell me that in cricket, you can’t take it lightly even for a day. Today could be your day, but tomorrow it might not be, and that could change again the day after. So, just keep working hard.

“Decision-making and handling situations are important, but consistently working on yourself to improve, even when things are going your way, is important. I believe there are only two scenarios in life, either you’re doing good or you’re doing okay, there is nothing called bad. A lot of times, you tend not to appreciate your journey, where you come from, and how hard you have worked to get where you are. At the same time, don’t take it for granted,” Pant told JioStar.

Lucknow Super Giants will begin their campaign in IPL 2026 with a clash against Delhi Capitals at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on April 1.

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