Ahmedabad: Even the harshest critics of Rishabh Pant must have been left impressed with his audacity when Rishabh Pant pulled off a daring reverse-sweep against James Anderson bowling with the new ball during the fourth Test between India and England in Ahmedabad. The clip of the shot was shared widely on the social sphere with cricketers and fans praising Pant alike who entered the 90s with that shot for a four.

Even England captain Joe Root was left quite impressed with Pant who went on to score a memorable century as India went on to win by an innings and 25 runs inside three days to win the four-match series 3-1 and qualify for the ICC World Test Championship final.

"The way he (Pant) bats, he makes it difficult for bowlers to build pressure on him," Root responded recently when questioned about his thoughts on that reverse sweep. "Sometimes he pulls a reverse sweep to a guy, who has 600 Test wickets. So it is quite a skill and a brave move to do and it came off for him and got themselves (India) to a very good position on that wicket."

“He (Rishabh) is such a difficult player to keep quiet. We came across some brilliant batting at that stage. So I do think that their experience in these conditions probably just outplayed us and was the difference and a big difference in fact in this series,” he added.

Root, who finished as the leading run-getter of the series, said he was left frustrated by how his team capitulated in the series finale to lose by a big margin despite being in the contest at one stage. “It was a frustrating way to finish the game. We were very much in the hunt and credit to Washington and Rishabh for that outstanding partnership made it very difficult for us. There have been times we had a chance to wrestle the game in our favour, to get on top, just didn’t manage to do it,” he opined.

Root credited India for winning the key moments after the first Test. “India played those important, key moments better than us in these last three games and credit for being able to do that better than we do. So, it has been disappointing, it has been frustrating to finish the series on a note that we have but we are going to keep looking forward as a team,” Root said.