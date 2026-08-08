Rishabh Pant seeks help to buy land in Uttarakhand, urges CM Pushkar SIngh Dhami to intervene – Here’s what happened

Pushkar Singh Dhami described Pant as the pride of Uttarakhand and praised his desire to return to his native state and contribute to its development

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/rishabh-pant-seeks-help-to-buy-land-in-uttarakhand-urges-cm-pushkar-singh-dhami-to-intervene-heres-what-happened-8496214/ Copy

India's Rishabh Pant during the second day of the one-off Test match between India and Afghanistan in New Chandigarh on Sunday, June 07, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Indian wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant made a late night appeal to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for helping him acquire land in his home state, expressing his desire to shift his base from Delhi and build his first house there.

Rishabh Pant made the request on X on early Saturday morning. The 28-year-old said he has been trying to find suitable land in Uttarakhand for the last three years but has not been able to complete the process.

Pant, who was born in Roorkee in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar district, said he wanted to return to his roots and contribute to the development of the state. Although he played his state cricket for Delhi after moving there to pursue his cricket career, Pant has often spoken about his connection with Uttarakhand.

Also Read: WATCH: Ravindra Jadeja celebrates return to Indian side with wicket against Sri Lankan XI

“I have been trying to buy land to shift my base from Delhi to Uttarakhand,” Pant wrote while tagging Dhami on X. He said he loves Uttarakhand and wants to return to his “Pahadi people”.

Pant also made it clear that he was not asking the government to give him land for free. Instead, he said he wanted to buy land from the government at the applicable rates.

“A gift would be lovely for representing our state at the highest level internationally, but if you allow me, I wanna buy it from Government and on their rates,” Pant said in a follow-up post.

The request received a quick response from Dhami. Pushkar Singh Dhami described Pant as the pride of Uttarakhand and praised his desire to return to his native state and contribute to its development.

“Your love for your motherland and your sentiment of returning here to contribute are highly commendable,” Dhami said.

The Chief Minister also said that instructions had been issued to the concerned officials regarding Pant’s request. He added that officials would contact the cricketer and provide all possible assistance as per the rules.

Rishabh Pant’s request comes while he is in Sri Lanka with the Indian team for the upcoming two-Test series. The first Test is scheduled to begin on August 15. The wicket-keeper batter has remained one of the biggest names in Indian cricket coming from Uttarakhand.

He had burst onto the scene back in 2016 when he made his Indian Premier League debut with the Delhi Capitals. He had smashed 198 runs in 10 matches and went on to become a key part of the franchise for the years to come.

Pant has also captained the Delhi franchise from 2021 to 2024. During the mega auction for the 2025 season, he was bought by the Lucknow Super Giants for a staggering 27 crores but only after two seasons with the franchise, Rishabh is set for a blockbuster return to the Delhi Capitals ahead of the 2027 edition.

In the international scene, Rishabh Pant has scored 3557 runs in Test cricket, 871 in ODIs and 1209 in the shortest format.