Rishabh Pant Set To Be Shifted From Dehradun To Mumbai For Ligament Injury Treatment
India cricketer Rishabh Pant survived a horrific car accident when he was driving down from Delhi to his hometown Rourkee but lost control on NH-58 highway and hit the divider.
New Delhi: India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant will be shifted to a Mumbai hospital from Dehradun for extensive treatment for his ligament injuries that he suffered during the horrific car accident, according to BCCI sources.
