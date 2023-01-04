Rishabh Pant Set To Be Shifted From Dehradun To Mumbai For Ligament Injury Treatment

India cricketer Rishabh Pant survived a horrific car accident when he was driving down from Delhi to his hometown Rourkee but lost control on NH-58 highway and hit the divider.

Rishabh Pant had a minor plastic surgery on his forehead after the accident. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant will be shifted to a Mumbai hospital from Dehradun for extensive treatment for his ligament injuries that he suffered during the horrific car accident, according to BCCI sources.