Rishabh Pant set to lose Rs 120000000 in IPL 2027, his salary at Delhi Capitals will be…

In order to make the move happen from Lucknow to Delhi, Pant agreed to a major pay cut. Pant's new fee will be around INR 15 crore

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Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant inspects the pitch before the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings, at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, in Lucknow on Friday, May 15, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

In a massive development, it is being reported by Cricbuzz that wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant is all set for a blockbuster return to the Delhi Capitals as part of a trade deal with the Lucknow Super Giants, just a month after the conclusion of the Indian Premier League 2026.

Rishabh Pant was released by Delhi two season ago during the mega auction where he was bought for a record sum of INR 27 crores by the Sanjiv Goenka-owned Lucknow franchise who had high expectations from the wicket-keeper batter. The franchise subsequently appointed him as the captain, replacing KL Rahul but things haven’t worked out well.

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Under Pant’s captaincy, LSG finished at the bottom half of the IPL table across the 2025 and 2026 season. The 28-year-old was expected to move on from Lucknow after those two poor seasons and that has finally come true.