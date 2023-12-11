Home

Rishabh Pant Set to Play IPL 2024 as an Impact Player For Delhi Capitals – REPORT

In what would come as a piece of good news for the Delhi Capitals ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Rishabh Pant is all set to feature in it as an Impact Player.

Rishabh Pant, DC

Delhi: In what would come as a piece of good news for the Delhi Capitals ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Rishabh Pant is all set to feature in it as an Impact Player. Pant was involved in a severe accident while travelling from Delhi to Roorkee last year and his injury ruled out of action for 2023 but now he has been making progress in his recovery and is now on his way to regaining full fitness.

What is Impact Player in IPL?

As per the impact player rule, any franchise during the course of the match, can substitute a member of the playing eleven from anyone out of five substitutes named alongside the starting eleven during the toss.

Delhi Capitals have retained Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel and Mitchell Marsh amongst others on the IPL 2024 retentions day.

The franchise has released 11 players, including Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan and Mustafizur Rahman.

There had been some speculation over Shaw being retained by DC or not, especially after an unimpressive IPL 2023 with the bat. But he has been retained, while Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Aman Khan have been let go.

Amongst the high-profile players released by DC, Powell’s name stands out alongside Rahman and Rilee Rossouw. Ahead of next month’s IPL auction in Dubai, DC now have a purse of INR 28.95 crore. They have nine slots remaining in the team, five of them are overseas.

Retained Players: Rishabh Pant, Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Lungi Ngidi, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull and Mukesh Kumar.

Released Players: Rovman Powell, Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Phil Salt, Mustafizur Rahman, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ripal Patel, Aman Khan, Priyam Garg and Chetan Sakariya.

