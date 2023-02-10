Home

Rishabh Pant Shares First Photos Of His Road to Recovery, Says One Step Stronger

Pant is already out of the upcoming IPL 2023 and one can easily say that he is also ruled out of the 50-over World Cup in October.

New Delhi: Just three days after Rishabh Pant’s Insta story went viral on social media, where the wicket-keeper batter gave update about enjoying fresh air during his time of recovery, the Delhi Capitals man has now shared on Friday his first photos of himself, where he is seen in crutches.

”One step forward, One step stronger, One step better”, Rishabh Pant posted two pictures of himself on social media.

On December 30 2022, around 5:30am, the wicket-keeper batter suffered multiple injuries when his car collided with a road divider and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. The horrific car accident happened between Manglaur and Narsan in the Haridwar district in the state of Uttarakhand as he was driving from Delhi to his hometown Roorkee. The cricketer went onto suffer two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee, ankle, toe and back.

“I am humbled and grateful for all the support and good wishes. I am glad to let you know that my surgery was a success. The road to recovery has begun and I am ready for the challenges ahead. Thank you to the @BCCI @JayShah & government authorities for their incredible support,” Pant wrote on social media last month, opening up for the first time since his accident.

