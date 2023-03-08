Home

Rishabh Pant Shares Old Picture Celebrating Holi, Wishes Everyone On Festival Of Colours

Rishabh Pant is currently recovering from injuries he sustained during the car crash last December.

An old picture of Rishabh Pant celebrating Holi. (Image: Twitter)

Rishabh Pant News: India cricketer Rishabh Pant took to Twitter to share one of his old picture celebrating Holi and wished everyone on Wednesday.

Pant, who was involved in a horrific car crash on December 30 last year, is currently recovering from injury. He tweeted, “Happy Holi to everyone. May the colours of Holi brighten your lives with happiness and all you wish for.”

बुरा ना मानो होली है !! 😀

Happy Holi to everyone. May the colours of Holi brighten your lives with happiness and all you wish for. pic.twitter.com/r2rqWlKbTZ — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) March 8, 2023

The 25-year-old underwent a knee surgery in his right leg after the ligaments were damaged during the accident. He had also sustained cuts and bruises on his forehead and back.

Due to this injury, Pant was ruled out of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy and the upcoming Indian Premier League. KS Bharat made his Test debut in place of Pant in the BGT. Meanwhile, Australian David Warner is set to lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023 in place of Pant.

However, nothing official has been announced yet from the franchise. On his injury update, Delhi Capitals Director of Cricket, Sourav Ganguly, had stated that Pant will take atleast one or two years to fully return to the ground in India colours.

That means he will be missing the ODI World Cup at home later this year and also puts his participation in doubt for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

“I spoke to him a couple of times. Obviously he is going through a tough period, through injuries and surgeries and I wish him well. In a year’s time or may be in a couple of years’ time, he will be back playing for India,” Ganguly told PTI.

