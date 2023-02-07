Home

Sports

Rishabh Pant Shares Update on Instagram, Says Fresh Air Feels So Blessed

Rishabh Pant Shares Update on Instagram, Says Fresh Air Feels So Blessed

Pant last featured for India in the Test series against Bangladesh on 22nd December in which the Men in Blue won the series by 2-0 to keep themselves in contention for the World Test Championship Final later this year.

Rishabh Pant Shares Update on Instagram, Says Fresh Air Feels So Blessed. (Image: Twitter)

Mumbai: India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant has shared his update on Tuesday courtesy from his official Instagram handle and the Delhi Capitals man is doing just fine.

In his Insta story, he has shared a picture of an interior of an open space with the caption, “Never knew just able to sit out and breathe fresh air feels so blessed.”

You may like to read

On December 30, around 5:30am, Pant, 25, suffered multiple injuries when his car collided with a road divider and caught fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. The horrific car accident happened between Manglaur and Narsan in the Haridwar district in the state of Uttarakhand as he was driving from Delhi to his hometown Roorkee. The cricketer went onto suffer two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee, ankle, toe and back.

He will be on the side-lines for an extended period and will miss the Test series against Australia and the 50-over ODI World Cup scheduled later this year. It is learnt that Pant has suffered three key ligament injuries in his knee – the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), the posterior cruciate ligament (PCL), and the medial collateral ligament (MCL). While the Indian wicket-keeper has already undergone surgery for two of his ligament injuries, another one is expected to take place in less than six weeks time to correct his ACL.

Pant last featured for India in the Test series against Bangladesh on 22nd December in which the Men in Blue won the series by 2-0 to keep themselves in contention for the World Test Championship Final later this year.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.