Veteran glovesman Wriddhiman Saha feels flamboyant southpaw Rishabh Pant deserves to be the first-choice wicketkeeper for India in the final of the World Test Championship against New Zealand. Both teams will lock horns in the summit clash on June 18 in Southampton as Team India has picked Pant and Saha for the two keepers' job in the squad.

Saha took over the glovesman's duty for India after former captain MS Dhoni retired from Test cricket. However, in the past couple of years, Pant has emerged as a match-winner for Asian Giants in red-ball cricket. The southpaw played a crucial role in India's historic Test series wins against Australia and England earlier this year.

Saha claims Pant should be the first-choice keeper during the England tour as he will wait for his chance.

“Rishabh Pant played the last few matches of the World Test Championship, he’s done well and he should be our first-choice keeper in England. I would just wait, and if any opportunity arises, I will give my best. I will keep practising for that one chance,” Saha told Sportskeeda.

Pant and Saha are also picked in the 20-member squad for the five-match Test series against England which will be played after WTC Final.

Saha further talked about his mindset on how he approaches his game during the tough phase.

“I try to be the same irrespective of the situation. Whether I am performing or not, I don’t see any change in myself, no idea if others around me spot anything different. We can only try to perform –sometimes it clicks, sometimes it doesn’t — and the management takes the call based on all these parameters,” he said.

The 36-year-old said that the training drill remained the same irrespective of his place in the playing XI as he always on improving himself.

“Practice remains the same, irrespective of whether I am playing or not. I always try to improve, but yes, there is a huge gulf between a practice session and a professional match. It ultimately boils down to who delivers on the bigger stage,” said Saha.