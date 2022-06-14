Vizag: India captain Rishabh Pant has been facing flak after India lost the first two T20Is versus South Africa. Now with the series on the line, former Australian spinner Brad Hogg has suggested Pant to call up MS Dhoni or KL Rahul for advise ahead of the third game at Vizag. The Aussie said eventually Pant does well he backs himself.Also Read - LIVE IND vs SA 3rd T20I Cricket Score: Umran, Bishnoi To Feature In Playing XI?

Hogg on an Instagram reel: "Pant is the captain right now. One thing that he needs to do is be more decisive and take control in the middle. Don't let other players come in and over-influence his decision. If he needs to learn anything, he can ring up MS Dhoni or talk to Rahul. Get your tips, go out, back yourself and do the job. Because, when he backs himself, we know that he can achieve anything."

Earlier, Hogg had said that he reckons Hardik Pandya would have been a better captain than Pant.

Hogg also said that Rohit, who has a very good record as India captain, has not been tested in overseas conditions.

“Captaincy is always a discussion in India, especially when they are losing. Someone’s made a comment that Rohit Sharma has got a perfect record in 2022. He’s won 11 games from 11. When someone else has captained India, it’s seven games, seven losses. But remember, Rohit Sharma has not captained away from India this year. So, let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves. Let’s wait till he gets on foreign soil and see how he handles the pressure then.”

India have to win the third game at Vizag to keep the series alive. The hosts are without their big players like Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah.