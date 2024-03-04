Home

Rishabh Pant SMASHES One-Handed Sixes During IPL 2024 Preparation; Watch Viral VIDEO

Pant would be leading the Delhi Capitals and it would be interesting to see the role he adopts for the season.

Bengaluru: We are a little over two weeks away from the start of the new season of the Indian Premier League. This IPL would also be special as Rishabh Pant would be making a comeback to cricket after his accident. Pant would be leading the Delhi Capitals and it would be interesting to see the role he adopts for the season. On Monday, a video surfaced on social space, where Pant could be seen hitting his signature one-handed sixes during a practice game. The clip will surely make Delhi fans happy. Here is the viral clip.

Rishabh Pant and those one handed sixes. ❤️pic.twitter.com/hRtPvrobPy — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 4, 2024

Pant is a star player and he would surely hold the fortunes of his side.

Rishabh Pant is set to be declared fully fit to return to action, former India captain and Delhi Capitals’ Director of Cricket, Sourav Ganguly said on Saturday.

Ganguly revealed the latest update on Pant, who led the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) before he suffered a horrific accident on December 31, 2022, and has not played international cricket since then, in an interview with a national daily.

“He has done everything to get fit and that’s the reason NCA will clear him,” said Ganguly. Delhi Capitals is yet to decide whether Rishabh Pant or someone else will captain the side in IPL 2024 beginning on March 22.

Delhi Capitals complete squad for IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant (c), Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Lungi Ngidi, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar, Harry Brook, Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Shai Hope, Swastik Chhikara.

