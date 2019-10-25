Team India’s wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is leaving no stone unturned to pick the brains of none other than the “legendary” MS Dhoni. From being hailed as Dhoni’s natural successor in the national outfit, Pant has long been touted as the future star of Indian cricket by fans and experts alike. The young Delhi cricketer also has the backing of selectors and the team management to replace Dhoni in the limited-overs format.

Making use of the mini-break ahead of another International assignment, Pant shared some pictures on his official social media account where he can be seen spending time with former India captain – Dhoni. In the pictures, Pant was seen in being involved in a chat with Dhoni at his residence in Ranchi. “Good Vibes Only @msdhoni,” the 22-year old captioned the picture.

Dhoni has not been picked for the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, starting November 3. However, it is still unclear that whether the 38-year-old had made himself unavailable for the series or was he dropped from the squad? Whatever may be the case, it is clear that the BCCI selection committee is now looking at the options apart from the veteran glovesman.

View this post on Instagram Good Vibes Only 😎🤘🏻 🐕 @mahi7781 A post shared by Rishabh Pant (@rishabpant) on Oct 24, 2019 at 10:51pm PDT



Chief selector MSK Prasad has also backed Pant as team’s first-choice wicketkeeper in the limited-overs format keeping in mind next year’s T20 World Cup in Australia. Lately, Pant was in the news for not so great reasons as his poor form with the bat was criticized by the fans all around the country. His wicketkeeping skills are improving but there is still a lot of scope of improvement.

On the other hand, Dhoni has not played any form of cricket since India’s semifinal exit from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in England in July. He opted for a two-month sabbatical from the sport to serve his regiment in the Territorial Indian Army. Dhoni also didn’t feature in the T20I series versus South Africa.