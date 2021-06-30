Wembley: The Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team is in London and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant took the opportunity to visit the iconic Wembley Stadium for a EURO 2020 match between England and Germany on Tuesday. Pant was spotted with his friends in the stands at the stadium. What looked concerning was the fact that the Indian wicketkeeper was not wearing a mask during the pandemic times. Also Read - EURO 2020 Quarter-Final Schedule, Fixtures, Timings, Venues, Live Streaming Details And All You Need to Know

Pant took to Twitter and shared the image. Pant was wearing a black jacket considering the cold weather in the UK. Pant captioned the two pictures as: "Good experience."

Good experience watching ⚽️. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/LvOYex5svE — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) June 30, 2021

Here is how concerned fans reacted:

Bro, Corona is only in India? Or we are being lied to stay at home, wear a mask and maintain social distance! — Sachin (@Sachin_smt) June 30, 2021

Nice. Rishabh – is no one wearing mask there? — CA Gautam C Jain (@gautammardia) June 30, 2021

Is England free from covid ? Be safe man — Gitasree Gupta (@gitasree_gupta) June 30, 2021

Jacket in summer? I can see Mumbai boy do this but for boy from UK and Delhi it’s weird. — Lokesh (@FakeCricFan) June 30, 2021

Pant is a key member of the Indian team and would be expected to win matches for the country when the Kohli-led side takes on hosts England.

Meanwhile, England won the match against Germany 2-0, thanks to goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane. With the win, England has now booked a quarter-final spot for themselves. The Three Lions will take on Ukraine in the last eight. Ukraine progressed to the quarters with a 2-1 win over Sweden.