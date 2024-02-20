By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Rishabh Pant Starts Wicketkeeping For First Time Since Horrific Car Accident – WATCH VIRAL VIDEO
According to reports, Rishabh Pant is set to make a return in IPL 2024 for Delhi Capitals, purely as a batter.
New Delhi: Rishabh Pant started wicket-keeping for the first time on Tuesday after his horrific car accident on December 20, 2022, that sidelined him from cricket for the past 15 months. In a video that Pant shared on social media, the 26-year-old was seen collecting balls from a throw-down specialist. He captioned the post ‘Progressing.’
The video started with Pant keeping behind the stumps. He also used a single stump kept in the middle of the crease so that it helped the person throwing the balls at him get to know when to pitch the white cherry. Post wicket-keeping visuals, Pant was seen batting at indoor nets.
Indeed, the left-hander hasn’t touched the bat for more than a year, but his approach while calling the shots didn’t look like he was sidelined for a long time. He played cover drives, flicked off the pads and also pulled a few like the way he used to do before the accident.
Earlier, on the day, Pant was reported to make an Indian Premier League return in the upcoming season. He played a practice match in Alur on Tuesday. In case Pant returns, he will captain Delhi Capitals and play as a pure batter with another player taking care behind the wickets.
