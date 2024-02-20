Home

Sports

Rishabh Pant Starts Wicketkeeping For First Time Since Horrific Car Accident – WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

Rishabh Pant Starts Wicketkeeping For First Time Since Horrific Car Accident – WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

According to reports, Rishabh Pant is set to make a return in IPL 2024 for Delhi Capitals, purely as a batter.

Rishabh Pant played a practice game in ALur for the first time since his car accident. (Image: X)

New Delhi: Rishabh Pant started wicket-keeping for the first time on Tuesday after his horrific car accident on December 20, 2022, that sidelined him from cricket for the past 15 months. In a video that Pant shared on social media, the 26-year-old was seen collecting balls from a throw-down specialist. He captioned the post ‘Progressing.’

Trending Now

The video started with Pant keeping behind the stumps. He also used a single stump kept in the middle of the crease so that it helped the person throwing the balls at him get to know when to pitch the white cherry. Post wicket-keeping visuals, Pant was seen batting at indoor nets.

You may like to read

Indeed, the left-hander hasn’t touched the bat for more than a year, but his approach while calling the shots didn’t look like he was sidelined for a long time. He played cover drives, flicked off the pads and also pulled a few like the way he used to do before the accident.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rishabh Pant (@rishabpant)

Earlier, on the day, Pant was reported to make an Indian Premier League return in the upcoming season. He played a practice match in Alur on Tuesday. In case Pant returns, he will captain Delhi Capitals and play as a pure batter with another player taking care behind the wickets.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.