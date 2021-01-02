Will wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant be punished for violating bio-security guidelines put in place for the safety of players of both sides? Following the historic triumph at Melbourne, Indian cricketers went out for a meal. The bill was paid by a die-hard Indian fan – who also posted the video on his Twitter account. Also Read - MS Dhoni's Daughter Ziva to Make Commercial Debut Soon, Poster of Ad Goes Viral

In the Twitter thread, the Indian fan named Navaldeep Singh, revealed how Pant hugged him after he came to know of the heartwarming gesture. Singh paid a $118 dollar bill and also shared an image of the bill which proves the authenticity of the incident.

The fan also revealed how the players and Rohit Sharma reacted after getting to know of the heartwarming gesture.

In the thread, he said:“When they got know that i have paid the bill.. Rohit sharma said bhaji pese lelo yaar acha nai lagta.. i said no sir its on me. Pant hugged me and said photo tabhi hogi jab pese loge wapis. I said no bro not happening. Finally sabane photo khichwai 🙂 mja aa gya yaar #blessed.”

“Pant to my wife before leaving – Thank you bhabhi ji for the lunch,” he further wrote before closing the thread.

Cricket Australia’s strict bio-security guidelines state that players can go out for a meal, provided they ensure they sit only in outdoor areas, however, the footage that has surfaced on social space appears to show the cricketers sitting indoors without masks.

At the end of the day, it’s a matter for the BCCI, but according to reports, it’s understood CA was also looking at the matter.

Not long back, Brisbane Heat players Chris Lynn and Dan Lawrence were penalised with a $10,000 each ($4000 suspended) fine after being snapped taking a selfie with a fan in Canberra and hopping in a taxi.

The incident involving the Indian stars would not have generated so much talk had it been during normal times. But, with the pandemic, the dynamics has changed.

The Pink Test starts on January 7 and it is expected to be a mouthwatering clash with the series leveled.