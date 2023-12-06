Home

Rishabh Pant Sweats It Out In Gym Ahead Of IPL 2024 | Watch VIDEO

Rishabh Pant's accident took place last year on December 30, left everyone shocked praying for his wellness. The Indian team missed the service of his star wicket-keeper batter, suffering a big loss in the ICC World Test Championship Final against Australia.

New Delhi: Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant is sweating out in the nets ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. The wicketkeeper batter is currently on the road to recovery as he had an accident in December last year while he was driving back home from New Delhi.

Despite the accident, Pant stayed focused on his recovery and expressed respect to every well-wisher. He resumed his batting practices in the net and did some wicket-keeping also.

There are reports that Pant will lead his franchise DC in the upcoming season of IPL. He is making a comeback after a year. The 26-year-old missed Asia Cup, WTC Final, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 and the recently concluded ODI World Cup.

Pant often shares his recovery videos on social media. Now, Pant shared a video on social media where he is exercising and looking fit to play in the upcoming season of the cash-rich league, here is the video:

Earlier, India’s star wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant made a surprise visit to the Indian Team training camp in Alur, Karnataka ahead of the Asia Cup 2023. The road to recovery for Pant after the fatal car accident last year in December seems to be a very speedy one.

The 25-year-old took a break from his recovery at Bengaluru’s National Cricket Academy to join his teammates in preparing for the forthcoming Asia Cup 2023.

