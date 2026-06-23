Rishabh Pant takes pay cut of Rs 120000000 to join Delhi Capitals for IPL 2027, Kuldeep Yadav will head to…

The BCCI have confirmed the trade of Rishabh Pant in exchange for Kuldeep Yadav from Lucknow Super Giants to Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2027 season.

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Rishabh Pant (right) and Kuldeep Yadav. (Photo: IANS)

Former captain of Lucknow Super Giants Rishabh Pant is set for a homecoming to the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 but at the cost of a massive pay-cut of Rs 12 crore. Pant was the most expensive player ever bought in an IPL auction by Sanjiv Goenka’s LSG but he has decided to join DC for only Rs 15 crore.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the first major trade of IPL 2027 season, less than a month after the 2026 final as Pant is set for a move to back to DC while chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav will head to LSG for his current price of Rs 13.5 crore.

“Former Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant is set for a return to Delhi Capitals (DC), while Kuldeep Yadav will join Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), following one of the most significant player trades in recent IPL history. Pant returns to the franchise where he spent nine seasons between 2016 and 2024, making 111 appearances – the most by any player for DC. One of the defining faces of the franchise for nearly a decade, he also captained the side in 43 matches across four seasons from 2021 to 2024,” a BCCI statement read.

Announcement Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav complete high-profile trade between @DelhiCapitals and @LucknowIPL. Rishabh Pant all set to rejoin #DC at INR 15 Crore whereas Kuldeep Yadav will join #LSG at INR 13.5 Crore. More Details ▶️ https://t.co/64HeOX143I… pic.twitter.com/tIEvj7fgNo — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) June 23, 2026

Pant was bought for a whopping price of Rs 27 crore by Sanjiv Goenka’s LSG at the IPL 2025 mega auction, a couple of years back. But he has failed to fire as a batter and also as a captain in the two seasons with LSG. He only scored 269 runs in 14 matches at an average of 24.45 in IPL 2025 and did only marginally better, scoring 312 runs in 14 games at an average of 28.36 in 2026 season.

However, LSG finished in 10th and last position in the IPL 2026 Points Table under the captaincy of Pant. Soon after the season, LSG announced that Pant had voluntarily decided to step down from the team’s captaincy.

“At the TATA IPL 2025 Player Auction, Pant was acquired by LSG for a record-breaking INR 27 crore – the highest winning bid in IPL history. Following the trade, he will rejoin DC at a revised fee of INR 15 crore. Kuldeep joins LSG after a highly successful spell with Delhi Capitals lasting five seasons. Since arriving at the franchise in 2022, the left-arm wrist spinner has claimed 72 wickets in 65 matches and established himself as one of the most effective wicket-taking bowlers in the tournament,” the BCCI statement added.

Overall, Pant has scored 3865 runs in 139 matches at an average of 33.6 with a strike-rate of 146.79 with 2 hundreds and 20 fifties. Pant had played all his cricket for DC since making his debut in IPL 2016 before joining LSG in 2025.

Kuldep has been part of DC team since IPL 2022 and has 112 wickets to his name in 110 matches in the IPL. He had also made his debut in 2016 in the Indian Premier League with Kolkata Knight Riders. It will also be a homecoming for Kuldeep Yadav to Lucknow as he plays his first-class cricket with Uttar Pradesh.