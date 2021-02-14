Rishabh Pant seems to be doing everything right! After shining with the bat, he came good with the gloves behind the stumps as he took a stunning catch to send Ollie Pope packing during the second Test in Chennai on Sunday. The wicket came of Mohammad Siraj’s first ball of the game. Also Read - Live India vs England Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 2 Chennai: Pant Grabs Screamer to Send Leach Back; India on Top

It was not the best of deliveries as it was sliding down the leg. Unfortunately, Pope got a fine tickle on it and Pant dived full-length to his left and got it, but then it popped out of his grasp when his arm hit the ground. Also Read - Ind vs Eng: How Rishabh Pant Helped Ravichandran Ashwin Dismiss Daniel Lawrence During 2nd Test at Chennai | WATCH VIDEO

Luckily for Pant, it stayed with him and he completed a stunning catch. Pope had to make the long walk back for 22 off 57 balls. Also Read - No MS Dhoni No Problem: Virat Kohli Performs Whistle Podu For Chennai Crowd During India vs England 2nd Test | WATCH

Here is the catch:

Pant has also been like always extremely inspiring from behind the stumps. He was trending on the social space for his non-stop commentary.

Earlier in the day, Pant brought up yet another fifty on home soil as he remained unbeaten on 58* off 77 balls. His scored most of the runs on the second day as India was bundled out for 329.

It was a difficult pitch to bat on and Rohit Sharma’s 161 was invaluable. England got off to a disastrous start as they lost Rory Burns in the first over. Since then, the Indians bowlers kept picking wickets at regular intervals and the fielding was top-notch. Not just Pant, Ajinkya Rahane also took a spectacular catch.

Ravichandran Ashwin is the pick of the Indian bowlers with four wickets as England are 106 for eight at tea on day two.