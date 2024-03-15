Home

Pant informs Rohit that he is getting on the wrong bus. This video captures the mood of the event that is coming up soon.

Mumbai: We are roughly a week away from the start of the much-awaited cash-rich Indian Premier League and the excitement on social media is palpable. Rishabh Pant, who is making a comeback to competitive cricket, roasted India captain Rohit Sharma in a viral ad video. In the video, Pant stops Rohit from entering a bus. Pant informs Rohit that he is getting on the wrong bus. This video captures the mood of the event that is coming up soon.

Sharing the clip on social space, Pant tagged Rohit and tendered an apology for his gesture in the ad. Pant’s tweet read: “Sorry @ImRo45 bhai but team alag hai aur dosti alag hai kyunki #TeamSeBadaKuchNahi.”

