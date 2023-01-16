Home

Rishabh Pant Thanks ‘Two Heroes’ For Helping Him After Car Accident | Check Tweet

Rishabh Pant has spoken for the first time on Monday since his horrific car crash on December 30.

Rishabh Pant is undergoing treatment at a Mumbai hospital. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Rishabh Pant thanked two people named Rajat Kumar and Nishu Kumar, who helped him in reaching the hospital after his horrific card accident on December 30 on the Delhi-Dehradun highway.

Pant tweeted, “I may not have been able to thank everyone individually, but I must acknowledge these two heroes who helped me during my accident and ensured I got to the hospital safely. Rajat Kumar & Nishu Kumar, Thank you. I’ll be forever grateful and indebted.”

I may not have been able to thank everyone individually, but I must acknowledge these two heroes who helped me during my accident and ensured I got to the hospital safely. Rajat Kumar & Nishu Kumar, Thank you. I’ll be forever grateful and indebted 🙏♥️ pic.twitter.com/iUcg2tazIS — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) January 16, 2023

However, it is still unknown who Rajat and Nishu are. Earlier, it was learnt bus driver Sushil Kumar helped Rishabh to reach hospital on time.

Pant survived a horrifying car crash on NH-58 on December 30 last year when he was driving back home from Delhi to Rourkee. He was first admitted in a hospital in Dehradun and then shifted to Mumbai, where he had three surgeries — two on knee and one on ankle. He is expected to be out for one year.

The 25-year-old had injuries to his ligament muscles and was airlifted from Dehradun at the BCCI’s behest. He was later operated upon on supervision of Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala, one of BCCI’s empanelled surgeons.

Pant is already ruled out of the IPL, and it is learnt that he would be out for most part of 2023 including the ODI World Cup in India in October-November. The wicketkeeper-batter last played in the two-Test series in Bangladesh in December and was rested for the white ball home series against Sri Lanka.