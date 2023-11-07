Home

Sports

Rishabh Pant To Attend Delhi Capitals’ Training Camp In Kolkata Ahead Of IPL 2024 – Report

Rishabh Pant To Attend Delhi Capitals’ Training Camp In Kolkata Ahead Of IPL 2024 – Report

The Director of Cricket of Delhi, Sourav Ganguly and coach Ricky Ponting will be present at the camp and they will assess the India wicket-keeper batter.

Rishabh Pant To Attend Delhi Capitals' Training Camp In Kolkata Ahead Of IPL 2024 - Report. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Rishabh Pant after his horrific accident back in December 2022 has recovered well, when it comes to his physical fitness and has been sweating it out day in and out to get fit for match action. Pant has been under the supervision of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and has even started a bit of batting and keeping to get back to shape as soon as possible.

Trending Now

As per a report by ABP Ananda, Rishabh Pant is expected to be part of a 4-day training camp of the Delhi Capitals in Kolkata ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The Capitals will be conducting the camp in Jadavpur University campus, which is in Kolkata’s Salt Lake. For obvious reasons, the IPL franchise won’t be getting the Eden Gardens as it will be hosting two more cricket matches of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023.

You may like to read

The report added that from November 8th, Wednesday, the Delhi side will take the field and Pant is most likely to be part of the training from 9th November onwards, which is on Thursday.

The Director of Cricket of Delhi, Sourav Ganguly and coach Ricky Ponting will be present at the camp and they will assess the India wicket-keeper batter.

Few days back the DDCA (Delhi and District Cricket Association) head, Arun Jaitley reportedly confirmed that the 26-year old will be available for the Vijay Hazare Trophy knockout matches. Let’s see how things pan out for the Roorkee man. Next month, Pant will complete one year of his recovery and hopefully in the coming months or so, we will get a tentative date of his return.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.