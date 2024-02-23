Top Recommended Stories

Rishabh Pant to Lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024, But Will Not Keep Wickets – REPORT

In what would come as a piece of good news for Delhi Capitals' fans, Rishabh Pant would lead the franchise in IPL 2024.

Published: February 23, 2024 8:28 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Rishabh Pant played a practice game in ALur for the first time since his car accident. (Image: X)

Mumbai: In what would come as a piece of good news for Delhi Capitals’ fans, Rishabh Pant would lead the franchise in IPL 2024. He would be leading the side as per a report in ESPNCricinfo, but he will not be keeping wickets.

