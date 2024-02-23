Home

Sports

Rishabh Pant to Lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024, But Will Not Keep Wickets – REPORT

Rishabh Pant to Lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024, But Will Not Keep Wickets – REPORT

In what would come as a piece of good news for Delhi Capitals' fans, Rishabh Pant would lead the franchise in IPL 2024.

Rishabh Pant played a practice game in ALur for the first time since his car accident. (Image: X)

Mumbai: In what would come as a piece of good news for Delhi Capitals’ fans, Rishabh Pant would lead the franchise in IPL 2024. He would be leading the side as per a report in ESPNCricinfo, but he will not be keeping wickets.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.