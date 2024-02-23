By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Rishabh Pant to Lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024, But Will Not Keep Wickets – REPORT
In what would come as a piece of good news for Delhi Capitals' fans, Rishabh Pant would lead the franchise in IPL 2024.
Mumbai: In what would come as a piece of good news for Delhi Capitals’ fans, Rishabh Pant would lead the franchise in IPL 2024. He would be leading the side as per a report in ESPNCricinfo, but he will not be keeping wickets.
