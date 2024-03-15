By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Rishabh Pant to OPEN? Delhi Capitals (DC) Captain’s Cryptic Post Ahead of IPL 2024 Goes VIRAL
IPL 2024: Pant teased fans by claiming there is something special coming soon.
Delhi: There has been a lot of buzz around Rishabh Pant ahead of the IPL season as he is set to make a comeback to competitive cricket after 14 months. He is set to lead the Delhi Capitals and all the buzz is around him. Late last night, Pant, who has already joined the DC camp in Vizag, came up with a cryptic tweet which has send fans into speculation mode. Pant teased fans by claiming there is something special coming soon. “A surprise coming soon for you all🕷️,” Pant’s tweet read.
A surprise coming soon for you all🕷️ #SG #Spidey #RP17
— Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) March 14, 2024
