Rishabh Pant to OPEN? Delhi Capitals (DC) Captain’s Cryptic Post Ahead of IPL 2024 Goes VIRAL

IPL 2024: Pant teased fans by claiming there is something special coming soon.

Published: March 15, 2024 8:03 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Rishabh Pant for DC @IPL

Delhi: There has been a lot of buzz around Rishabh Pant ahead of the IPL season as he is set to make a comeback to competitive cricket after 14 months. He is set to lead the Delhi Capitals and all the buzz is around him. Late last night, Pant, who has already joined the DC camp in Vizag, came up with a cryptic tweet which has send fans into speculation mode. Pant teased fans by claiming there is something special coming soon. “A surprise coming soon for you all🕷️,” Pant’s tweet read.

