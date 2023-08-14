Home

Rishabh Pant Likely to Return to Indian Squad For England Series in 2024 – REPORT

Rishabh Pant is likely to make a comeback into the Indian team as early as the England series in 2024.

Rishabh Pant To Start Batting Soon - Report. (Image: Twitter)

Delhi: Star India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant is likely to make a comeback into the Indian team as early as the England series in 2024. India takes on England in a five-match Test series at home in January next year. As per a report on Sports Today, Pant will also feature in the IPL next year. Pant has been out of action since he met with an accident during the New Year. After going through multiple surgeries, Pant has now started walking and reports suggest that he will soon resume batting as well. This is a big news for fans as he is a serial match-winner and the world has been missing the young swashbuckler.

Pant underwent surgery in Mumbai under the care of Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala in February 2023. After the surgery, Pant took to social media to update his fans about his status. The Indian wicketkeeper referred to his accident as his ‘second birth’ in a July 1 post on his social media.

Following the unfortunate accident, Pant missed big tournaments like the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the IPL and the World Test Championship. He is also going to miss the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup in India.

Pant has played 33 Tests and amassed 2271 runs at an average of 43.67 which features five centuries. In these 33 Tests, he has played some memorable knocks for the side. In the ODI format, he has played 30 games and scored 965 runs at an average of 34.

Meanwhile, the Indian team will now move to Ireland for a three-match T20I series. The team for Ireland will assemble in Dublin in two separate groups based on the report. While the players from the West Indies series will directly fly from Miami to Dublin while the rest of the players will fly from Mumbai early on Tuesday. India will play Ireland on August 18, 20, and 23.

